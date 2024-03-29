James Kennedy is owning up to his mistakes.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 32, came under major scrutiny from some fans after sharing “very limited” edition merchandise on his online store targeting VPR newcomer, Jo Wenberg. The merch features the words “Sloppy Joe” on a sandwich with the phrase “there’s something about her” underneath it.

The design is a reference to a joke he made on the Tuesday, March 26, episode of the long-running Bravo series, in which he teased costar Tom Schwartz about his fling and ongoing friendship with Wenberg while the group did a sandwich tasting at Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix‘s Something About Her sandwich shop.

After fans called the merch “cruel,” “a big miss” and “mean,” Kennedy posted an Instagram Story featuring girlfriend Ally Lewber, who apologized for his actions. Kennedy also apologized.

Related: Everything the ';Pump Rules' Cast Has Shared About Their Salaries Vanderpump Rules cast members have offered glimpses at how much they’ve earned during their respective tenures on the hit Bravo series. The topic of paychecks has come up in various circumstances over the years since Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013. Following Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s shocking affair behind Ariana Madix’s back — which came […]

“Sorry about my ‘Sloppy James,’ I did not approve this message or the T-shirt,” Lewber, 28, began in the clip.

“She didn’t approve the T-shirt. I already boosted the post somehow so I can’t delete it, but I’m sorry and I love Jo. Nothing against her,” the See You Next Tuesday DJ added. “I just thought it was a funny joke. I’ll split the dough with Jo.”

During this week’s episode, fans saw Wenberg break down crying after having anxiety from being at the same event as the Pump Rules cast, some of whom fans accused of being “mean girls” with the way they acted toward the hairstylist.

Kennedy’s joke on Tuesday’s episode wasn’t the only thing that got fans – as well as the cast – talking.

While going on a juice date with Lala Kent, Schwartz, 41, revealed that he kissed longtime VPR costar Scheana Shay while he was dating Maloney, 37.

“Everyone has cheated. We have all cheated. Like, I have done stupid s—t. I was a makeout slut,” he explained. “I made out with Scheana like 12 years ago in Vegas. No one even knows that. It was so long ago and it was the most innocuous thing ever.”

He continued: “It was somewhere in Vegas. Me and Katie were dating but it was a rocky moment. I just wanted to put it out there and let the record show that we are all human. We all do dumb s—t sometimes. This is the summer of forgiveness.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

Later in the episode, it was revealed that Maloney had hooked up with her ex-husband’s good friend Max Boyens, who appeared on season 8 of VPR before getting fired in 2020. (Maloney and Schwartz called it quits in March 2022 after six years of marriage and their divorce was finalized later that year.)

Shay’s husband Brock Davies spilled the beans to Schwartz about Maloney and Boyens’ hookup. Shay, 38, explained that she had tracked his location to Maloney’s home after a night out and that when she checked again in the morning, Boyens was still there.

“Max is the former manager at TomTom and he is also a really good buddy of mine,” Schwartz said in a confessional. “This has all the tell-all signs of a revenge bang.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Maloney briefly addressed the hookup on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 27, while promoting the new episode of her “Disrespectfully” podcast, which she hosts with VPR alum Dayna Kathan, who had a fling with Boyens during season 8.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast's Biggest Scandals and Controversies The cast of Vanderpump Rules are no strangers to controversy. The staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR made their debut on Bravo in 2013 as part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff. The season 1 cast included Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay. […]

“We recorded this week’s episode of ‘Disrespectfully’ before the most recent episode of VPR aired,” she wrote. “Yes…we will absolutely be discussing it on the pod next week, stay tuned.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.