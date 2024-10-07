Kristen Doute didn’t hear from Stassi Schroeder about getting engaged to Luke Broderick.

During the Friday, October 4, episode of her “Balancing Act” podcast with Broderick, 30, Doute, 41, answered a fan question about Schroeder’s reaction to her big news, which she revealed exclusively to Us Weekly last month..

“I have not heard from Stassi,” she revealed. “I think the last time I heard from Stassi would have been on her anniversary when I wished her a happy anniversary and we exchanged some kind words. That’s kind of it.”

Doute, who costarred with Schroeder, 36, on Vanderpump Rules, wasn’t bothered by the lack of communication.

Related: Biggest ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

“I’m OK with that. I have a lot of love for her and for her family. I’ve said that a million times,” she continued. “That’s never going to change for me. We have a lot of history and she used to be like a sister to me.”

While reflecting on their bond, Doute noted that their situation has since changed, adding, “I just wish her the best. Sometimes friendships don’t last. That’s it. People just grow apart.”

Broderick, meanwhile, shared his thoughts by pointing out that he has “never met” Schroeder. He has been dating Doute since 2022 and Us broke the news September 6 that the couple got engaged while filming season 2 of The Valley.

Doute and Schroeder were original cast members on Vanderpump Rules when it debuted in 2013. They were both fired in June 2020 due to past racially insensitive behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers. Doute broke her silence on the scandal one month later.

Related: Every Story Line — and Feud — That Happened Between ‘VPR‘ Seasons 11 and 12 Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo Vanderpump Rules doesn’t need cameras to be rolling to keep the drama going between seasons 11 and 12. Season 11 of the hit Bravo series picked back up mere months after Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss made headlines — and ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. While most of the […]

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in July 2020. “I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that, but it’s absolutely true, because I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias. Learning about anti-racism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important.”

Schroeder later addressed the “huge” mistakes that led to her departure from Bravo. “Just imagine making a terrible mistake, but one that has nothing to do with how good you are at your job. And one that doesn’t truly reflect who you are,” she wrote in her 2022 memoir, Off With My Head. “You’re told to stay quiet. You’re already ashamed of the mistake you made. You already want to fix it. But on top of that, every single person you know or have ever met knows about this mistake.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

Doute has since made her reality TV return with The Valley, which premiered earlier this year and also stars VPR alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Schroeder will be back on TV soon too after reuniting with Lisa Vanderpump for season 2 of Vanderpump Villa.

Schroeder additionally got a larger deal with Hulu that includes her own show, Stassi Says. The half-hour docu-comedy is currently in development.

“Endlessly relatable, utterly hysterical and questionably sane, Stassi is the anchor of a fresh ensemble of comedic and chaotic characters who are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own — and Stassi’s the one who has to keep them all afloat,” read the synopsis for the series, which was created by former Vanderpump Rules producers Erin Foye and Jenna Rosenfeld.