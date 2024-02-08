Vanderpump Rules will revisit James Kennedy and Kristen Doute’s short-lived relationship during season 11 — because Tom Sandoval is still mad about it.

“He’s like, ‘Are you sorry for the ultimate betrayal?’ And I’m like, the ultimate betrayal?” Sandoval, 40, said during a preview for the Tuesday, February 13, episode of VPR, during a conversation with Tom Schwartz. “James literally did the exact same thing to me only way worse. That [was] my ex that he’s f—king her in my bed using my condoms.”

Although it was not shown in the clip, it appears next week’s installment will include a conversation between Sandoval and James, 32, during a birthday party Sandoval holds at his shared home with ex Ariana Madix that quickly becomes an argument.

“James is like very f—king heated. And also when you do what he did to me in the past, you cant come at someone so hypocritically,” Sandoval told partygoers. “When you do what he did to me, you lose your right to come in here and act so f—king like that.”

He made a rather NSFW claim that James was “wiping his d—k off with one of my f—king shirts after they just had sex,” referring to Kristen, 40. (James and Kristen were romantically linked in 2015 after her relationship with Sandoval, which lasted from 2007 to 2013. Kristen and James’ relationship played out during season 3 and 4 of VPR.)

“Man, I thought there was real hope for a productive conversation with you and James,” Schwartz, 41, said during the scene. “Just saying, for future conversations, that’s not going to be the last time someone comes at you. And I feel like if you get really upset every time, it’s going to have a really negative impact on your life.”

James had already left Sandoval’s party when Sandoval made his outrageous claims to guests. He did, however, later attend Los Angeles’ Emo Nite party with Ariana, 38, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and girlfriend Ally Lewber.

“I just left you-know-who’s f—king house. Yeah, I haven’t heard from him in f—king forever,” James told his VPR costars about Sandoval. “It’s been like six months right, so he decides to text me out of the blue.”

James called it a “manipulative move” that Sandoval wanted to have the conversation at his birthday party. “It just got to the point where I was like are you sorry for betraying me? And he’s like ‘Do you remember ten years ago what happened?’”

The allusion to James’ former fling with Kristin elicited groans from the other VPR stars.

“He’s become scary because he literally has no one around him that gives him honest feedback at this point anymore,” Ariana said.

The VPR cast has distanced themselves from Sandoval after he cheated on Ariana with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, who is no longer on the Bravo show.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.