Festive family fun! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott hosted a Christmas in July party for the latest episode of @Home With Tori.

“Ho, ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas everyone,” McDermott, 55, says while wearing a Santa Claus outfit in a teaser for the Thursday, August 11, episode shared exclusively with Us Weekly.

The Canadian actor first appeared on the reality show in July, watching Troop Beverly Hills with Spelling, 49, and their children. “You’re so cute, babe,” he said when his wife’s character appeared onscreen in the 1989 film.

Contrary to the former Chopped Canada host’s participation in the series, a source exclusively revealed to Us in June that he and the sTORI Telling author were “going through a trial separation.”

The insider said, “Tori’s friends are worried because they never hear from her anymore. They try to reach her and hear no word back. And she hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself. She’s been so MIA that they’re worried something’s going on – if she’s having money troubles again or is depressed. They just aren’t getting together in friends groups like they did before.”

A second source revealed that neither of the actors are ready for a divorce. “They both feel trapped. Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids,” the source explained.

Spelling and McDermott, who wed in 2006, share five children: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 5. The Due South alum was previously married to Mary Jo Eustace from 1993 to 2006 and shares a 23-year-old son, Jack, with her.

Despite the split speculation, Spelling is focused on summer fun in @ Home With Tori. In the teaser for the latest episode, she prepares holiday refreshers and Rudolph burgers for her Christmas in July shindig. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also cooks with her friend Josh Flagg, complimenting the Million Dollar Listing star on his “perfectly” cooked lamb chops.

“I’m a gay grill master and I support this message,” Flagg, 36, says in the clip.

Spelling also shared some photos from the festive event via Instagram on Friday, August 5. The Kiss the Bride actress rocked a red bathing suit with a sheer snowflake skirt and a Christmassy unicorn bow for the occasion. In the caption, she hinted that the decor included “foam snow” and “ornament pool balls.”

The episode is available to watch on Vizio Watchfree+ on Thursday, August 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

