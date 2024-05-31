Wrexham AFC struggled with a few major losses in the latest episode of Welcome to Wrexham, so Ryan Reynolds sent “big dog” and cochairman Rob McElhenney to town.

“Right now, we are in the lowest point of our entire tenure,” McElhenney, 47, said during the Thursday, May 30, episode of the FX series. Reynolds, also 47, added, “I’m not a football expert, so what the f—k do I know? But no one can seem to figure out what’s going wrong.”

Reynolds admitted that the team’s “away form has been a little trashy,” but he still loves them regardless. “I die when they lose,” he added.

McElhenney noted that he felt it was “the right time” for a trip to Wrexham after multiple away losses knocked the team lower in the League Two standings.

“The truth is our boys are a little down right now. We haven’t been playing our best and that can take a toll on morale. Not just on the team but throughout the whole town,” Reynolds explained, revealing that he couldn’t make the trip due to a Deadpool editing commitment.

“I’m currently ensnared in an edit suite making sure Rob doesn’t seem better than me in Deadpool, which I just unfortunately had to cut him out of. Is this how he finds out?” Reynolds joked. (Last week’s Welcome to Wrexham episode revealed that McElhenney had a role in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.)

With Reynolds tied up, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star headed to Wales.

“I love Wrexham. I consider it my second home. I think it’s just one of those places that just draws you back and always welcomes you back,” he continued. “But it felt like morale had really dropped at that point, and I was really concerned. So, we wanted to go down there and show our support.”

McElhenney went to the Wrexham Racecourse, where he spoke with the team ahead of their game against Accrington Stanley. He told the players that he was “sure” the score would be 4-0, with a win for Wrexham.

“F—k these guys,” McElhenney quipped. Wrexham ended up coming out with a win — defeating Accrington Stanley 4-0 like McElhenney predicted — and they moved back up in the standings.

Elsewhere in the episode, the people of Wrexham celebrated the Welsh national holiday St. David’s Day, with “the son of a close personal friend” making an appearance. Prince William met up with McElhenney to drink beer at Wrexham’s The Turf pub for the celebration.

“As Prince of Wales, Prince William has gotta come and press the flesh, kiss babies and do all that sort of business that princes do,” Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker told viewers.

New episodes of Welcome to Wrexham premiere on FX Thursdays.