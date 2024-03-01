Rob McElhenney is welcoming another royal family member to Wrexham.

Prince William joined the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor in Wrexham, Wales to celebrate St. David’s Day, on Friday March 1. Together, William, 41, and McElhenney, 46, stopped at The Turf pub to pull a pint of beer and take a shot with the bar’s owner, Wayne Jones. (St. David is the patron saint of Wales.)

The Turf has become somewhat of a local Welsh landmark as Jones and his bar are featured in FX’s Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. Welcome to Wrexham follows the trials and tribulations of McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they purchase Wrexham’s football club and completely transform the organization. Both McElhenney and Reynolds, 47, have become somewhat of a fixture in Wrexham, explaining his celebration with the Prince of Wales. (Reynolds was not present for St. David’s Day.)

Following their drink at The Turf, McElhenney took William to the newly renovated Wrexham Racecourse Ground stadium where the Prince of Wales was given his own Wrexham team jersey. Along with McElhenney, William also met Wrexham CEO Fleur Robinson and Wrexham Executive Director Humphrey Ker. The Prince of Wales was also photographed with some Wrexham players as well.

It seemed the entire day was filmed for Welcome to Wrexham as some photographs of the day showed film cameras in the background. (Welcome to Wrexham season 3 is set to premiere on Thursday, April 18.)

McElhenney and Reynolds purchased the Wrexham Football Club in 2020 and revealed their goal to get the team promoted from the National League to the English Football League. In April 2023, the team was officially promoted to the EFL for the first time in 15 years.

Prior to William’s appearance in Wrexham, his father, King Charles III, had also made a trip to the small Welsh mining town.

“So, the King of England called,” Reynolds said during the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 premiere in September 2023. “We went to monarchy boot camp. It was like the military except your pinky is always up.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Reynolds and McElhenney came face-to-face with The King, who did make a joke about it being “always sunny” in Philadelphia.

William’s appearance at the Wrexham Racecourse came days after he was forced to skip godfather the late King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service on Tuesday, February 27, in the wake of wife Princess Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery in January.

“Unfortunately, The Prince of Wales is no longer able to attend the King Constantine Memorial Service this morning due to a personal matter,” Kensington Palace told Us Weekly on Tuesday, without offering any additional information.