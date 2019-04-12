Sticking by their fellow daytime TV host! Wendy Williams received kind words from cohosts of The Talk and The View after she filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter.

“I think if everything that’s alleged is true, it’s about damn time,” Sheryl Underwood declared during the Thursday, April 11, episode of The Talk. (Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby in March after months of cheating rumors, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.)

Sara Gilbert added: “We wish her the best.”

As for the ladies of The View, their remarks packed more of a punch. “This is a woman who looks like she’s in a lot of pain. I wish her nothing but love and compassion,” Meghan McCain said during the Friday, April 12, episode. “Being vulnerable on TV — when she was talking about living in a halfway house, I actually cried when I watched it. … She’s in a lot of pain. She’s a real talent. I wish her nothing but compassion and love, and I hope she comes back to her show better and stronger than ever. Screw that guy. She doesn’t need him!”

The Wendy Williams Show host, 54, revealed in March that she had been living in a sober house.

Joy Behar pointed out that Williams previously claimed Hunter, 46, cheated on her after she delivered their now 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr. “That’s a red flag to me. Hello!” the 76-year-old cohost noted. “I think if someone cheats in the beginning, they will cheat again.”

Meanwhile, Abby Huntsman delivered a message to the Ask Wendy author, “We are rooting for you. We hope you come back and you feel good.”

Williams filed for divorce on Wednesday, April 10, after 21 years of marriage. She did not address her split during the Friday episode of her talk show, which was taped the day before.

“This could be the best thing that’s ever happened to her personally and professionally,” a source told Us of the breakup. “She finally woke up.”

As she recovers from the heartbreak, Williams will have a myriad of people backing her. “While the future is somewhat unclear, what is clear is that Wendy has a huge support system comprised of her staff, industry colleagues and family,” the insider added. “She is already receiving a ton of support, and everyone is rallying around her.”

