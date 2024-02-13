Now that the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, Swifties are wondering whether the team’s most famous fan, Taylor Swift, will join them at the traditional winner’s traditional celebration with the president.

“That is going to be up to the Chiefs and obviously their decision to figure out who is going to come with them when they come,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Monday, February 12. “As you know, it is a White House tradition. I can’t speak to attendance and who will be here. But look forward to having them here and obviously congratulate them on a great win,” she added.

Jean-Pierre, 49, opened the press conference by congratulating the Chiefs on winning their second consecutive Super Bowl, and gave a shout-out to “all the Swifties out there.”

The game set a record as the most-watched program in television history with 202 million people viewing at least part of the game. The appearance of the “Anti-Hero” singer and her romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is being cited as one reason for the high ratings as her fans tuned in to see her root for Kansas City.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Fairy Tale Ending in Photos The 2023-24 NFL season turned into a love story that feels like it was written by Disney — or commissioner Roger Goodell — complete with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with a kiss. After wrapping up four nights of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Swift, 34, jetted to Las […]

Asked whether Super Bowl teammates get a +1 when they are invited to the White House, obviously referring to Kelce, 34, Jean-Pierre laughed and said, “That’s a good question. I can’t answer that right now.”

Last year, President Joe Biden welcomed Kelce and his teammates to the White House on June 5 to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LVII. Years prior, Swift endorsed Biden when he ran for President in 2020, however, she has not announced who she is supporting in the 2024 election.

Following Kansas City’s victory, Biden poked fun at the insane conspiracy theories that the game was rigged so that the Chiefs would win and Swift would ultimately endorse Biden again.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“Just like we drew it up,” Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a post featuring a meme of “Dark Brandon,” which depicts Biden with lasers shooting out of his eyes.

Swift attended several Chiefs games this year supporting Kelce, and flew in from performing in Tokyo to attend Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas. The 14-time Grammy winner arrived at the game with Blake Lively, Ice Spice, BFF Ashley Avignone and mom Andrea Swift.

They were joined in a private box by her father, Scott Swift, as well as Travis’ family, including his mom, Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. Later in the evening, Paul McCartney stopped by Swift’s suite to say hello.

Related: Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Travis Kelce's Family If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indeed endgame, she’s seemingly already won over her in-laws. The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating during summer 2023. That September, Swift started attending Chiefs games, sitting with the athlete’s mother, Donna Kelce, for the first time on October 1, 2024. That same […]

Following the Chiefs overtime victory, Swift and Travis packed on the PDA as they kissed on the field. Later that night, they attended the team’s victory celebration at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Swift joked about being joined by her mother and father at the party.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” she commented in the caption of a TikTok video uploaded on Monday.