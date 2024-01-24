Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t see the big deal about Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie being left out of the recent Oscars nominations.

“Here’s the deal: Everybody doesn’t win!” Goldberg, 68, said on the Wednesday, January 24, episode of The View, which led cohost Sunny Hostin to point out that the EGOT winner knows about being snubbed.

Goldberg then responded, “Well, but they’re not snubs. And that’s what I want to sort of point out.”

The actress then explained how the voting process works for the Oscars, adding that it’s not just the “elites” choosing who does and doesn’t get recognized.

“It’s the entire family of the Academy who vote for Best Picture nominations. We all vote for Best Picture, everybody,” she said. “So there are seven to 10 nominations that happen, and you don’t get everything that you want to get.”

She continued: “There are no snubs, and that’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting.”

Barbie was nominated for eight Oscars on Tuesday, January 23, including Best Picture. America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling also received nods for Best Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively. Robbie, 33, was noticeably left out of the nominees for Best Actress, and Gerwig, 40, was missing from the names for Best Director.

While cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin expressed her excitement for Gosling’s nomination, she noted that the Academy might have missed the point of the blockbuster.

“Of course we celebrate just Ken and not the woman who is the lead in it and the icon in it?” said Griffin, 34. “But actually, I think this could give Greta an idea for a sequel. Barbie goes to Hollywood and is snubbed by the elites who chose Ken over her. So just throwing that out there for an idea.”

Upon receiving his nomination, Gosling, 43, expressed his disappointment over Gerwig and Robbie not getting the recognition they deserve.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” Gosling shared in a statement on Tuesday. “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

He continued: “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Ferrera, 39, echoed similar sentiments after learning that Robbie and Gerwig were not nominated alongside her.

“Their work in both of those categories was phenomenal, and in my book, [they] deserve to be acknowledged for the history they made, for the ground they broke, for the beautiful artistry,” she said to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “They’re my girls, and I want to see them celebrated for their amazingness, so that part of it is definitely bittersweet.”