During a sprawling conversation about Travis Kelce on The View, Whoopi Goldberg made it vehemently clear that people should have other things to worry about.

On the Tuesday, April 16, episode of the daytime chat show, the panel discussed the controversial fact that Kelce, 34, recently “liked” an Instagram post by reporter Sage Steele that included Steele, 51, shaking hands with Donald Trump at a UFC event.

As her cohosts made their points passionately, Goldberg, 68, looked on exasperatedly. Sara Haines couldn’t help but notice, joking, “She’s bored.”

“I am,” Goldberg replied. “It’s quite possible that none of this is important.”

The studio audience erupted in applause, which Goldberg used to bolster her argument.

“It occurred to them, ‘Why is is everybody so upset?’” she continued. “You got bills to pay! Why are you paying all that attention to what he’s doing? He’s not paying your rent and he don’t care what you think! How about that?”

Despite Goldberg’s lack of enthusiasm on the topic, the rest of The View panel enjoyed digging into the uproar about Kelce’s social media behavior.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House aide, worked to deflate the former president’s supporters about a potential Kelce endorsement.

“They really want to find celebrities who are with them,” Farah Griffin, 34, said. “I hate to break the news to them. He’s advocated for stricter gun control, he was literally the face of the COVID vaccine telling people to get the vaccine. A good thing, by the way. He kneeled during the national anthem. I don’t think you sniffed him out as a secret Trump supporter.”

Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, chalked the whole thing up to one big mistake.

“I have a theory,” Hostin, 55, said. “I think this was an accidental ‘like.’ Everybody’s been up late at night scrolling. I tend to purchase items off of Instagram late at night. But I think he may have been scrolling.”

The post in question was made by Steele last month and featured the former ESPN anchor boasting about the “great friends” she made at the event.

“Sage Steele was an important sports reporter on ESPN,” Hostin continued. “They probably met through ESPN. [Kelce] was like, ‘Oh, look at Sage!’”

Intentional or not, The View panel further argued how the outrage thrown in Kelce’s direction is indicative of a larger issue at hand.

“I hate this ‘cancel by association,’” Haines, 46, said. “If you’ve had a picture in your 45-year life with someone that said [something controversial], then you’re an awful human being. That is not humanity. That is not what we learned from our parents, that is not what we learned from church. This is a crazy time we’re living in.”

Farah Griffin chimed in, “You can have friendships with people who you don’t agree with directly politically.”

“Oh, God, please!” Haines exclaimed. “Think about how much disagreement there is in the world. If you had to vet every single person by completely monoliths of beliefs, it’d be boring and it’s impossible.”