Going with the flow. Drew Barrymore revealed that her reunion with ex-husband, Tom Green, on her namesake daytime show late last year was completely unscripted.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 2, Barrymore opened up about her catch-up with Green after host Jimmy Fallon raved about how “unbelievable” the moment was.

“There were no questions prepared for that. I had an offline conversation with him because we didn’t want it to be some bougie Hollywood moment like, ‘Let’s reconnect in front of the cameras,’” the Never Been Kissed star, 45, explained. “But that said, the thing that I love about Tom was he is one of the first people to have put a camera on his life, when it was a giant fat camcorder and there were no easy phones available. His stuff was on VHS. I remember watching his VHS tapes. So, it’s what gave me the idea.”

She added, “I just said ‘Gosh, would you want to kind of reconnect? I feel like it’s been a long time, and I would just love to honor what you did. You broke down all these doors, you were a pioneer, and I would love to talk about it and have it be an excuse for us to say hello.’ That’s the tone. I sent him a video and then he sent me one back, and immediately he made me laugh. And that’s like my kryptonite, laughter.”

The Flower Beauty founder explained that she wanted the interview to “have a lot of dignity” and be “gentle.” She ultimately received positive feedback after the episode aired in September 2020.

“It was nice to hear from people saying like, ‘I’d like to have that with someone from my past,’” she recalled.

Barrymore and Green, 49, got engaged in 2000 and were briefly married from 2001 to 2002. Nearly 20 years after their split, the exes reconnected for The Drew Barrymore Show.

“You know, when you say 20 years, sometimes it’s the blink of an eye, and sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, we’ve lived so much in these last 20 years,’” the Charlie’s Angels star said at the time. “You’ve had a whole life and I’ve had a whole life. It’s just really nice to come together and check-in and talk about it, it just thrills me to no end. I think the world of you, and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will.”

The Road Trip actor replied, “I was so happy when you invited me on the show. It’s been too long, it’s nice to reconnect. We really did not talk for about 15 years I guess, and this is really the first time we’ve looked at each other face to face in 15 years.”

Barrymore went on wed Will Kopelman in 2012. The exes welcomed daughters Olive, 8, in 2012 and Frankie, 6, in 2014 before divorcing in 2016.

On January 30, the 42-year-old actor proposed to Vogue fashion director Alexandra Michler.