Rewriting history! Heidi Montag revealed her biggest reality TV regrets, including her goodbye with Lauren Conrad.

“When I said goodbye to Lauren in her apartment, I wish I could have, even if they didn’t air it, tell her more of what was on my heart,” Montag, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, which premiered in May. “You know, not just do it for a scene, because I didn’t think that was really one of the last times that I would see her.”

Montag and Conrad, 35, had a massive fallout during season 3 of The Hills following the Laguna Beach alum’s issues with Montag’s future husband, Spencer Pratt. During the show, Conrad told her former friend, “I want to forgive you and I want to forget you,” following drama between her and the couple. The women then ended their friendship.

“I wish I had just been like, ‘What is going on? What is real?’” the “Superficial” singer told Us in May. “I wish I had — even though it was so hard in that moment — I wish I could have really told her more of how I felt. And not just going along with, like, the narrative, the producers, Spencer.”

Brody Jenner, who briefly dated Conrad, also pointed to a moment with the designer as his one misstep from the original series.

“Probably letting LC go through my phone book one time, back in the day,” Jenner, 37, said. “I didn’t need that to [happen], [to] read off names. And then she came across one that was not [right] — it was bad to say the least.”

Pratt, on the other hand, looked back at his fallout with the Princes of Malibu alum as a serious regret, saying, “I definitely wouldn’t have ended my friendship with Brody on that phone call.”

The crystals enthusiast, 37, noted that he would have “done the scene” still, but wished he could have explained himself more. He added that he was “hurt” by Jenner but should have “said it in person” instead of over the phone.

Fellow OG Hills star Audrina Patridge, however, admitted that her time on the show hasn’t left her with any real regrets.

“I feel like looking back, I was in that moment. That’s who I was and that’s what I did. And that was the decision I made,” she told Us.

Newbie Caroline D’Amore joked that there are sure to be a “lot of things” that she will be “cringing” about once her first season airs. Kaitlynn Carter, on the other hand, told Us she wished she had felt comfortable enough during season 1 to “be really transparent” on screen.

“You know, it’s like, when you don’t have anything to hide and you just are 100 percent comfortable with yourself, everything is so much easier,” the “Bright Side” podcast host, 32, added.

Watch the exclusive Us Weekly video above to see what Justin Bobby Brescia’s biggest flub was and why Frankie Delgado isn’t a fan of his past Batman and Robin Halloween costume.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi