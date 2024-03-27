Kristen Stewart would not have loved Edward Cullen for a thousand years.

The Twilight star, 33, got real about her character Bella’s relationship with Edward (Robert Pattinson) while appearing on the Tuesday, March 26, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“Let’s talk about Bella for a second,” the show’s host Amanda Hirsch began. “Do we not like her in retrospect?”

“Do we not like her?” Stewart responded. “Hey, you better be careful. I don’t know if you can tell who you’re talking to right now.”

Hirsch argued that Bella was “a bit desperate” when it came to Edward, prompting Stewart to come to her character’s defense. “Yeah, but he was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself,” she said. “I would’ve broken up with him immediately.”

Stewart added that Edward’s hesitance to allow Bella to become a vampire was an example of his controlling nature. “I mean, if I was like, ‘Hey, I want to try that,’ and he was like, ‘No, this is just for me,’ I would be like, ‘Well, this is also just for me. My whole life. Without you,’” Stewart said.

She added, “I get the sort of protection thing, but you gotta let a girl make her own choices.”

The five-part film saga, based on the fantasy novel series by Stephenie Meyer, starred Stewart as Bella, a teen girl who falls in love with Edward, a vampire. Looking back on the franchise, Stewart, who is queer, told Variety in a January interview that Twilight was actually “such a gay movie.”

“I can only see it now,” she explained. “I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. … I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

Stewart, who is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, came out while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2017. The actress called out Donald Trump’s incessant social media commentary about her relationship with Pattinson, who she dated on-and-off-again during the filming of Twilight.

“Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re probably really not going to like me now because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude,” Stewart quipped during her opening monologue to uproarious applause.

Reflecting back on that opening monologue in a February interview with Rolling Stone, the Love Lies Bleeding star recalled it being a “very shoot-from-the-hip moment.”

“Of course, [Trump] had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering. It’s like, ‘What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?'” Stewart added. “He’s such a little baby. F–k you, bitch!”