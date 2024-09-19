Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reinvigorated rom-coms when they starred in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — but there’s apparently no rush for them to reunite in another film just yet.

“We’ve never actually talked about working on something else together,” Condor, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with 3M for their new docuseries Green Works. “Or actually maybe we did. But I don’t know if it would make sense.”

Condor, who played Lara Jean in the hit Netflix franchise, joked that she “should do a poll” to see the potential fan response on a reunion with Centineo, 28, adding, “I just don’t know if it would make sense. I don’t know if the audience could suspend their disbelief unless we just played older versions of our characters.”

Based on Jenny Han‘s books of the same name, the To All the Boys franchise follows Lara Jean and Peter’s (Centineo) love story as they fight to stay together amid love triangles and miscommunication. In the final movie, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the fictional couple decides to try a long-distance relationship as they head off to different colleges.

“The books had such a strong, strong following and the fans were so supportive. So we had the built-in Jenny Han fans and they really showed up for us,” Condor told Us about To All the Boys’ continued success. “In terms of chemistry, Noah and I both really respected each other and we both knew how fortunate and lucky we were to even be working on any job. We came from a place of mutual respect and it really worked. And we were really good friends.”

To All the Boys was just the beginning of the Han universe takeover with Anna Cathcart‘s character Kitty getting her own spinoff titled XO, Kitty. And Han’s other hit book series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, was picked up by Prime Video and debuted in 2022.

While speaking to Us, Condor admitted that she wouldn’t rule out making an appearance on The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“I think I [would] have to [make an appearance] as Laura Jean,” she noted. “I don’t think it would make sense for me to play a different character just because those worlds are so tied. Literally, it’s never even crossed my mind. But I’ll noodle on it.”

Condor’s time in the To All the Boys franchise made her a household name. In addition to being booked and busy with upcoming projects such as Worth The Wait, Valiant One and Ballerina Overdrive, Condor hosted the premiere of 3M’s Green Works docuseries at Fast Co. Innovation Festival on Wednesday, September 18.

The global docuseries spotlights individuals working to address climate challenges and the critical need for more talent to support the green transition. Each episode highlights roles in renewable energy, electric vehicles, climate education, reforestation and sustainable fashion, which demonstrate the powerful impact of green jobs.

“I hope viewers are inspired and I hope they’re encouraged and feel a sense of individual empowerment. Because one of the things that I see time and time again when I work in this space is I always get the question like, ‘But climate conservation is such a big topic and I’m just one person. What change am I really going to do?'” Condor said. “This docuseries is a really good example of each episode highlighting one person and really showing that it only takes one person to create something so deeply impactful.”

Condor’s passion for conservation extends to her daily life as well.

“On a micro scale — just in everyday life — I make sure that I’m using reusable and refillable deodorant and refillable lipsticks. These days there’s so many companies that are really doing some cool stuff where you only have to buy it one time and then you can just buy the little pods instead of buying the full packaging,” she shared with Us. “It does inspire me to want to do more. But your everyday little essential things are where you can almost use it as an inspiring reminder.”

Green Works is available to watch now.