Maddi Reese and Trevor Stokes broke up after filming season 2 of Southern Hospitality — but the rumor about his affair wasn’t the reason.

Warning: Spoilers below for Southern Hospitality’s season 2 finale.

“I believe it didn’t happen,” Maddi, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 15, after their split played out on the Bravo finale. “Even months later, we’ve been broken up and I’ve dated other people. I’ve seen other people, and he still is like, ‘This hasn’t happened.’”

She explained: “So for me, it’s just like I don’t really trust him that much, but for some reason I really do trust him on this just because we’ve broken up and time has gone by and it’s like, ‘Why? What’s the point now?’” Maddi confessed. “I might never know, and I got to be OK with that.”

Maddi and Trevor had an on-off relationship going into season 2 of Southern Hospitality. When the season began, Maddi had forgiven Trevor for cheating on her in the past and they were back together.

However, Bradley Carter claimed during the season 2 premiere, which aired in December 2023, that Trevor kissed a girl named Sammie when he was living with Maddi. Maddi didn’t believe Bradley’s claim — and during Thursday’s season 2 finale, she confronted Sammie for allegedly lying about hooking up with Trevor to stir the pot.

“I’ve heard all I’ve need to hear from you. You’re a f–king liar,” Maddi told Sammie during a going away party for Will Kulp. “Have a great day. Bye, bitch!”

Related: Messiest Bravo Breakups of All Time Bravo stars from every franchise have been subject to the messiest of breakups. If there’s one thing fans have learned when it comes to love on the network, it’s to expect the unexpected … and watch out if a vow renewal comes along. Just one month after Erika Jayne revealed in November 2020 that she […]

Maddi locked Sammie out of the house but later revealed she’d heard Sammie’s confession while listening to her and Trevor’s phone call. The revelation shocked Maddi’s friends, who thought she only heard a snippet of Trevor and Sammie’s call.

“I felt like it wasn’t my rumor. It wasn’t my fight,” Maddi told Us on Thursday as to why she didn’t tell everyone about the recording. “I feel like for me, after hearing what she had to say, that was a chapter closed for me.”

Maddi further explained that her relationship with Trevor “ended more so because of the stress and the mental stuff I was going through,” but her ex-boyfriend didn’t help himself with all the Sammie drama.

“I understand that his fingerprints are all over that. But ultimately, I wanted to know [the truth],” she revealed to Us, confirming she was on the call when Trevor confronted Sammie about the rumors. “I feel like I was playing detective in a way, but I felt like it wasn’t my fight. I felt like it was Trevor’s and his decision to go to the group with that.”

Which OG Housewife Do You Want to Return?

Maddi insisted that it was her own personal struggles with Trevor that led to their split in July 2023. “We have different lifestyles. I work in nightlife. He’s more a nine to fiver,” she said. “I feel like it was very mutual.”

The DJ added that she is still “moving slowly” out of her and Trevor’s shared home. “I am open to dating and putting myself out there. I feel like I still have some things to heal though,” she said.

Maddi claimed that the “chapter is closed” between her and Trevor, but it’s not always easy to stay away from him. “You need to have the self-control to be like, ‘Nope, chapter’s closed,’” she teased. “So for me right now, it’s completely closed, but you never know where your future [will go].”

Related: 80 Bravolebrities Name the Bravo Star They'd Least Want to Feud With There’s nothing quite like beef on Bravo — and it turns out Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice and Candiace Dillard Bassett dish it the best. While Bravolebrities spend the majority of the year fighting with their own cast members, more than 100 Real Housewives and stars of shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Below […]

The door is also closed on Maddi’s relationship with Sammie following their fight during the season 2 finale. “She’s totally gone,” Maddi said of Sammie, confirming they have not spoken since filming the 4th of July bash for the show.

“I definitely feel like I’m in a healing place, but I’m super open-minded to what else is out there for me,” Maddi told Us of her current headspace. “I’m really just trying to get a lot of the relationships that have been broken. I’ve been really trying to get them back on track.”

Southern Hospitality’s season 2 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, February 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi