Holiday festivities may look a little different this year due to the social-distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a safe way to celebrate.

Luckily for California residents, Experiential Supply Co., who previously brought Haunt’Oween to the area, are back at it again with WonderLAnd, an interactive and safe drive-thru experience filled with installations, beautiful lights, seasonal songs, photo moments and more.

“If you came to Haunt’Oween L.A., you haven’t seen anything yet,” Experiential Supply founder and chief experience officer Jasen Smith said in a press release.

He added: “We’ve learned a lot from our first run and are taking WonderLAnd to an unimaginable new level. It’s really going to knock people’s socks off!”

Visitors can expect to be transported through a “Holidays Around the Globe” display that honors various cultural traditions while giving guests the feeling of traveling on a holiday getaway.

Imagine a magical wintery forest surrounding a version of the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC, a trip around the North Pole, a 90-foot twinkling snowflake tunnel, a snow flurry vortex tunnel and more.

Of course, Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves will be on hand too with candy canes to pass out to attendees in their cars.

Experiential Supply Co. previously presented the popular Ready Player One Challenge and Smallfoot Yeti Village attractions — and Smith is looking forward to the world seeing his latest project.

WonderLAnd will be open daily from Monday, November 30, through Wednesday, December 23, and Saturday, December 26 through Wednesday, December 30, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s located at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, California and $70 per vehicle.