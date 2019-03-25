The duet WWE fans didn’t know they needed … until it happened! Professional wrestlers Finn Bálor and Elias gave the performance of their lifetimes on Saturday, March 23, when they busted out in song in the middle of a live event.

And it wasn’t just any song — the athlete’s put a spin on “Shallow,” the Oscar-winning ballad from A Star Is Born, originally sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. “Tell me something boy….” Bálor, 37, captioned a Twitter video of the performance on Sunday, March 24.

In the clip, Elias, 31, played the guitar and sang the first minute of the song by himself as Bálor paced the ring with a microphone in hand. After fans in the audience began to shout and encourage Bálor to join in, he finally caved and put on a dramatic performance.

Twitter users went wild after the video began to make the rounds on social media, expressing their adoration for the men who didn’t take themselves too seriously while giving the crowd what they wanted. “Lady gaga and bradley cooper did it first but elias and finn balor did it better,” one commenter wrote.

“There’s never been a video more specifically tailored to my interests,” another added. While one WWE fan chimed in, “And I just DIED. How the hell did Elias keep a straight face. I miss all the good shows.”

Despite tagging Gaga, 32, in the Twitter clip, the “Born This Way” songstress has yet to respond to the Irish-born wrestler. Gaga won an Oscar for the song last month, as well as a Golden Globe and BAFTA earlier this year.

Gaga and Cooper, 44, performed a breathtaking version of the tune at the Oscars, sending fans into a frenzy, speculating the pair were secretly in love because of their chemistry, despite the Silver Linings Playbook actor’s relationship with girlfriend Irina Shayk. The 33-year-old model, who is the mother of Cooper’s daughter, Lea, 2, was even in the audience during the Academy Awards performance.

The New York native, for her part, split with ex-fiancé Christian Carino in February. “Gaga has been in such a focus on her career right now and has not even had time to address what has been happening between her and Christian, emotionally,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She has been telling those around her, ‘Let’s stay focused.’”

