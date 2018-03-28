Welcome to L.A.! Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is kicking off a week of star-studded shows in Los Angeles beginning Sunday, April 8!

The Chi creator Lena Waithe and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes will be the first guests on Sunday’s show, airing live from the Wiltern Theatre. This is the second time Cohen has brought the show to Hollywood.

Additional guests for the week include This Is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia, Snoop Dogg, Ricky Martin, Anna Faris and the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules will be DJing all week long.

On Wednesday, April 11, The Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley joins the show for a night of surprises in a special titled Dorinda Medley and The Night of 31 Doorbells.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen‘s week from Hollywood begins on Bravo Sunday, April 8, at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!