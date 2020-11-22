‘13 Going on 30’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jennifer Garner (Jenna Rink)

The actress went on to star in Elektra, Catch and Release, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Dallas Buyers Club, Love, Simon, Peppermint, Camping and more high-profile projects. The Golden Globe winner is also an activist and the cofounder of Once Upon a Farm.

On the personal front, Garner married Ben Affleck in June 2005. The pair split in June 2015 and finalized their divorce in October 2018. They share daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. She then dated businessman John Miller from 2018 to 2020.