French Stewart

Stewart played Harry Solomon, who was not originally supposed to be part of the alien mission but later became the group’s transmitter, receiving messages from the Big Giant Head. He went on to make guest appearances on Ally McBeal, Bones, Pushing Daisies, Private Practice and many other series. The Emmy nominee had a main role on Mom for the first two seasons and guest-starred through the show’s end in 2021. Stewart was married to actress Katherine LaNasa, who he met on the 3rd Rock set, from 1998 to 2009. He married Vanessa Claire Perkins in 2011. They share one daughter, Helene.