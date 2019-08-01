Another shot at love. Some familiar faces are returning for the third season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who are engaged and 30 years apart in age, are back on our TV screens as Angela returns to Nigeria to mend their broken relationship. If you remember, the last time we saw them, she accused him of stealing money from her bank account.

Darcey Silva is also returning this season — not with her young Amsterdam hunk Jesse Meester — but with a new British man named Tom, who is a lot closer in age.

The Connecticut native teased Us with hints about her new guy back in May. “All I’ll say is, ‘You like the red bottoms?’ Because he likes them too,” she said at the time. “I like a man with some fashion. I’ll just say I like James Bond.”

Darcey and Jesse fought constantly and eventually broke up during season 2 of the show.

“The whole nature of our relationship was very up and down. We fought and then made up. To me, that was normal,” she told Us Weekly in October 2018. “I’m going to try to forgive and forget. There’s bigger and better for me. He’ll never actually admit in actuality what he wanted from me. He tried to paint a story about me and him that made him seem so grand.”

While the original 90 Day Fiancé follows the couples as the international person comes to the U.S. to marry within the 90-day grace period provided by the K-1 visa, Before the 90 Days follows the American as they travel overseas in hopes of a marriage proposal with someone they’ve never met in person.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres on TLC Sunday, August 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the couples!