Darcey, 44 (Middletown, CT) and Tom, 39 (United Kingdom)

Darcey is back but this time, she’s got a new man. British businessman Tom is Darcey’s James Bond, and he’s just the positive energy she’s been searching for. Although they met online four years ago, pre-Jesse, they never exclusively dated and never met in person. Now, Darcey is finally ready to travel to the U.K. and hopefully start a relationship that will last a lifetime.