Rebecca, 47 (Canton, GA) and Zied, 26 (Tunisia)

Rebecca has three kids and three failed marriages, including one to a Moroccan man she brought to America on a spousal visa, but she’s ready to try again. She met Zied online and fell in love, despite the concerns of her friends and family that she’s making the same mistakes over again. To discover if their love will last, Rebecca has planned a trip to Tunisia, and her goal is to leave with a ring and a new foreign fiancé.