Did Clare and Dale Speak Before the Show?

Some contestants and fans of the series believe Clare and Dale had a relationship prior to filming, which played a role in how quickly she fell for him.

“She swears on her dad’s grave that they didn’t speak before,” Mills told Nick. “[I think she was thinking] you still have six more weeks at La Quinta … I just can’t fake it through this … she just couldn’t do it anymore, I think she was sort of going crazy a little bit.”