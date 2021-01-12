AFR and ‘Paradise’ Update

After skipping a live component for season 16 of The Bachelorette amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mills confirmed that they are making a big effort to have an After the Final Rose for Matt’s finale. He also noted that the network is “hell-bent” on making Bachelor in Paradise happen, noting there might be a “super-sized” season of the spinoff because there are so many contestants to choose from — including newly single season 24 Bachelor Peter Weber.

“At the very least, I just want Peter to come [by] on a seaplane. Even if he just does a fly by and leaves,” he quipped.