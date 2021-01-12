Victoria’s Persona

Mills maintained that Victoria, whose job description is “Queen,” isn’t putting on an act as she solidifies her spot as a villain. “I think that the question is … why is she that way?” he said. “There’s always a story for how somebody became that way. … I don’t know that you’ll learn more now on The Bachelor, but I’m very curious about it, so maybe it’s something we’ll have Chris [Harrison] ask about or on Paradise. … I don’t think people are just born this way. … She has a way of dealing with women that is interesting.”