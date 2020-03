What I Like About You

From 2002 to 2006, Bynes played Jennie Garth‘s teenage sister on the WB sitcom. What I Like About You became the top-rated show in its time slot among women in the 18-to-34 age group. After her breakup with Taran Killam, Bynes began dating costar Nick Zano, who “helped me get back to where I was,” the actress later told CosmoGirl! magazine.