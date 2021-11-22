Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.

In June 2012, the couple exchanged vows in Hawaii. Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed two more children: daughters Bodhi, now 6, and Hendrix, now 5.

Brown was previously married to the late Whitney Houston from 1992 to 2007. The former couple shared daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who passed away in early 2015 at the age of 21. The Being Bobby Brown star is also the father of son Landon, 35, with Melika Williams and welcomed daughter La’Princia, 32, and son Bobby Brown Jr. with ex Kim Ward. (The California native died in November 2020 at age 28.)

The Two Can Play That Game actor wasn’t the only classic Hollywood star on the red carpet on Sunday. Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman was joined by his wife, Sharonda Jones, while J.B. Smoove posed with wife Shahidah Omar.

Host Cardi B, however, walked the red carpet without husband Offset by her side two months after the pair welcomed their second child together. The Grammy winner, 29, announced in September that she gave birth to a baby boy — her second child and Offset’s fifth — writing “9/4/21” via Instagram with a blue heart emoji.

Weeks later, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gave fans insight into her postpartum journey, tweeting, “Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body. I be crying for no reason.”

The off-again, on-again couple, who wed in September 2017, previously welcomed daughter Kulture, 3, one year after their nuptials.

Despite a rocky journey, the couple’s relationship grew stronger after they announced the Hustlers star’s second pregnancy.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” the New York native wrote via Instagram in June alongside maternity snaps. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩 but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗.”

Scroll below to see the couples who attended the AMAs together: