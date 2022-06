When Will Filming Start?

In June 2022, Nicole Ari Parker revealed exclusively to Us that And Just Like That would resume filming in the fall. “I just found out,” she said, confirming that production would begin after Labor Day 2022. “So be on the lookout.” While she has been “sworn to secrecy” over the plot of the second season, the actress did confirm that “the fashion will be there and the fun will still be there,” when it returns to HBO Max.