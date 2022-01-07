Would Andrew Garfield Reprise His Spider Man Role After No Way Home

Why He Said Yes to ‘No Way Home’ Cameo

“The pitch was really, really enticing,” Garfield told Variety in an interview published this month. “We talked a lot about mentorship. We talked a lot about brotherhood and about what it is to be the older brother, younger brother and the middle brother. There’s also a thing of seeing someone you love walking down a path that you’ve already walked down, and you know it doesn’t lead the place where you ultimately meant to go.”

He continued: “That character is isolated in his emotional experience and physical experience. But what happens when that aloneness gets blasted open, and you come to realize that you’ve never been alone and there are other brothers going through the exact same thing?”