The Cast for ‘RHONY: Legacy’

Cohen noted that the second RHONY show is being referred to as “legacy” or “throwback” as production works on casting. While acknowledging that he has an ideal cast “in mind,” nothing is official.

“I don’t really want to get into specifics about specific women. Because then it’s like, ‘Oh, well, he said yes to these two …’ The answer is: Sonja and Luann have been a part of the show — for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since season 3. So I think, in theory, sure!” he said when asked about Sonja and Luann specifically. “I could talk to you about hypothetical situations involving a lot of people that used to be on the show. I think the good news is, that’s a group that’s all still in each other’s lives.”

He also joked that OG Jill Zarin will be the first to call him after the news breaks.