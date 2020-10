The Songs

A song titled “Nasty,” which the Victorious alum teased via Twitter and Instagram in March, is rumored to be a part of the tracklist as she “liked” a fan’s October 14 tweet that read, “SO WE GETTING NASTY ?” Meanwhile, a track called “My Hair,” which Grande created with Brown, Monét and Parx, was registered on the website for the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers in June.