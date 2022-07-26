Texting Leo Dating Chace Feuding With LC Audrina Patridge Book Bombshells

Short-Lived ‘Audrina’ Show Ruined Her Family

After the Hills ended for the first time in 2010, Patridge filmed one season of a reality show with her family.

“It ripped my family apart. … One of the day-to-day showrunners was very manipulative and purposefully created drama to juice up ratings, often telling my mom one thing and my sister Casey another to pit them against each other,” she claimed, calling the experience “traumatizing” and revealing her sister and mother didn’t talk for a year after they wrapped.