Frank Neuschaefer (Season 6 Bachelorette)

While getting ready to pick her final man, Ali Fedotowsky was blindsided when Neuschaefer told her he was leaving. He admitted that before flying to Tahiti for the fantasy suite date, he stopped in Chicago to see his ex, and as soon as he saw her “all the old feelings kinda came rushing back,” he admitted. She told him he was “the biggest jerk” she’d ever known before letting him go.