Serena Pitt (Season 25 Bachelor)

The season 25 contestant walked away from Matt after he met her mother during the February 2021 hometown date. “I think when I first became aware of those feelings was when I talked to my mom. I was able to sit there and say, ‘Matt has everything I would want in a husband, and he makes me feel so special and valued’ … but when it came to being able to share my feelings for you, I really struggled,” she told the Bachelor, who was shocked. “I think if I’m being honest with myself, it’s more than that. And I think it just comes down to the fact that I don’t think that you’re my person.”