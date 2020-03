Sharleen Joynt (Season 18 Bachelor)

Before Dorfman dumped Galavis, Joynt took herself out of the running as well. After her one-on-one date with the former soccer player, the opera singer came to the conclusion that “the idea of a proposal doesn’t seem like something that is possible” for her to achieve. “I don’t want you to think that I’ve wasted your time,” she added before leaving.