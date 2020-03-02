Jed Wyatt

When it was Hannah’s turn to hand out the roses, she was betrayed by the man she picked on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Days after accepting a proposal from the aspiring country singer, the former Miss Alabama dumped Jed after learning he had a girlfriend at home. Jed also made headlines for going on the show to further his music career.

“I think it got taken out of context a little bit,” Jed told Us after the season wrapped. “I feel like I was upfront and honest with it, with her, in the beginning, about the whole music thing.”