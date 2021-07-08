Reality TV

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is Back: Meet the Season 7 Cast

By
Deandra Kanu BIP Bachelor in Paradise Season 17
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
19
3 / 19
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Deandra Kanu

Original season: The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber‘s season)

 

Back to top