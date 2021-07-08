Reality TV ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is Back: Meet the Season 7 Cast By Sarah Hearon July 8, 2021 ABC/Craig Sjodin 19 3 / 19 Deandra Kanu Original season: The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber‘s season) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News They Just Keep ‘Counting On’ — See the Entire Duggar Family, Then vs. Now How Long Have Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Been Dating? ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News