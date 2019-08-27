Engaged!

Chris’ proposal speech, which aired on the season 5 finale, was unconventional, but Krystal happily accepted!

“I have to be honest with myself and I have to be honest with you. And I’m so sorry Krystal, but it would be unfair to the both of us if I left here today holding your hand,” he began. “Because I want to leave here holding your heart, and I want to give you my heart today, tomorrow and forever. I love you so much and I honestly cannot picture a life without you. You’re the woman I know I want to be with. Krystal Nicole Nielson, will you marry me?”