May 2021

Shortly before they both left to film BiP season 7, Long admitted it would be “so hard” to return to the show if Amabile was there too.

“I would not want to watch him fall in love with someone else. That would suck so much,” she said on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “I still have a tremendous amount of love for him. … I would just be signing up for another heartbreak [if I returned to BiP].”