Blake Moynes

Moynes made his Bachelor Nation debut on Clare Crawley’s and Tayshia Adams’ split season of The Bachelorette in 2020. After current Bachelorette Katie Thurston was eliminated from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, Moynes had slid into her DMs to compliment how she handled herself. The lead then confirmed this revelation on the show during a June 2021 episode. Once he met the Seattle native in person, the wildlife manager told her that he was intrigued by her and even claimed the pair would get engaged if they made it to the finale together and he officially joined the cast.