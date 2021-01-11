Bachelor

Bachelor’s Sarah Trott: 5 Things to Know About Matt James’ Season 25 Contestant

By
Bachelor’s Sarah Trott 5 Things to Know About Matt James Contestant
 Courtesy of Sarah Trott/Instagram
5
1 / 5
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

1. She Quit Her Job to Be There for Her Dad

Sarah worked as a broadcast journalist before she moved home to help take care of her father, who is battling ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

She is currently signed to Otto Models and launched a podcast and blog titled “From Here to Where.”

“I struggled to find other young women going through similar difficulties,” she wrote on her website. “I couldn’t find many obvious resources or people my age who could relate to the issues I was going through.”

Back to top