1. She Quit Her Job to Be There for Her Dad

Sarah worked as a broadcast journalist before she moved home to help take care of her father, who is battling ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

She is currently signed to Otto Models and launched a podcast and blog titled “From Here to Where.”

“I struggled to find other young women going through similar difficulties,” she wrote on her website. “I couldn’t find many obvious resources or people my age who could relate to the issues I was going through.”