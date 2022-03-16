Lauren Graham

Graham finished her stint as Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls the same year that she played Daphne’s daughter Maggie Wilder in Because I Said So. The actress reprised her TV role in 2016 for Netflix’s four-part revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Graham has since starred as Sarah Braverman on Parenthood, Joan on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Oxana on Vampirina and Alex Morrow on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Her producer credits include Gilmore Girls and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The Hawaii native has written multiple books, including 2016’s Talking as Fast as I Can and 2018’s In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It.

The Evan Almighty actress has been dating Peter Krause, whom she costarred on Parenthood with for six seasons, since 2010.