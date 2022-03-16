Lauren Graham
Graham finished her stint as Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls the same year that she played Daphne’s daughter Maggie Wilder in Because I Said So. The actress reprised her TV role in 2016 for Netflix’s four-part revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Graham has since starred as Sarah Braverman on Parenthood, Joan on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Oxana on Vampirina and Alex Morrow on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Her producer credits include Gilmore Girls and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The Hawaii native has written multiple books, including 2016’s Talking as Fast as I Can and 2018’s In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It.
The Evan Almighty actress has been dating Peter Krause, whom she costarred on Parenthood with for six seasons, since 2010.Back to top