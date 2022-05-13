Rhylee Gerber

The deckhand revealed that working on super yachts while filming Below Deck allowed her to spend a few months traveling the country.

“Of course I’m very frugal and live a pretty minimalist lifestyle. But I was able to stretch the two months I worked on My Seanna on Below Deck [season 6], plus about 60 days working in Alaska,” Gerber told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

The former reality star noted that boat owners will also pay for nearly anything the crew may request, joking, “If I wanted $60 face cream, it would be paid for.”