Are There Replacements on Standby?

The Below Deck Mediterranean producer revealed that while they do fire some stars, it’s not always easy to find a new crew member to fill their spot. Usually, it takes time to sort out a proper replacement. “We always had cast members who didn’t quite make it and we’d always, like, keep them in the back of our mind that if we needed [someone they were an option],” Cronin said, noting that some of the ship’s roles can’t be swapped out as easy as others.

During the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions, however, Bravo took extra precautions for possible personal changes. The network chose to have people on call because of the quarantine rules. “Bravo spent the extra money to have replacement cast members waiting in a hotel in case somebody got fired,” Cronin told Us. “I think it was like one deck, one stew and a chef and we just stuck them in a hotel and they had to sit there and quarantine and if nobody got fired, they never got on the show.”