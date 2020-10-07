5. Her Current Relationship Status Is Unknown

While Shaw was married during her stint on Love In the City, her current status is unknown as she never shares photos with her husband on social media.

She opened up about him while promoting the show in 2014. “The reason I married him [is] because he stuck by me. Finding out that your wife has Stage Four breast cancer two weeks before the marriage could change your life,” she said. “You can say, I can’t deal with it – the sickness, the chemo, the wearing scarves, the throwing up, the drugs, the debilitating – my husband stuck by me. He told me, ‘I’m going to be there. You’re my wife, I’m going to be there.’ Then I knew, this is the man of my dreams.”