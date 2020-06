Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly – Season 12

Status: Married

One of the most famous showmances is “Brenchel,” who couldn’t have been more opposite when they met on Big Brother 12. They returned during season 13 and she won the $500,000. They went on to compete in The Amazing Race seasons 20 and 24. They’re now married with a daughter, Adora. She announced she is expecting again in May 2020.