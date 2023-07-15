Big Brother alum Jessica Graf is pregnant with her and husband Cody Nickson’s fourth baby together.

“New addition coming January 2024 🤍,” Graf, 32, and Nickson, 38, recently wrote via Instagram. “We’re probably just as surprised as you are! Can’t wait to hold you, little one.”

The couple, who met on Big Brother season 19, also shared footage from the moment they realized Graf’s pregnancy test was positive.

“I told you, those are two strong lines!” she told Nickson, holding up the test strip. “I knew it! I told you [and] you said it’s too soon, I knew it!”

The video continued with Graf sharing a peek at Nickson and their three daughters together — Maverick, 4, Carter, 2, and Atlas, 12 months — while she had an ultrasound appointment.

One day after sharing their pregnancy news, Nickson — who is also father to eldest daughter Paisley, 11, from a past relationship — shared a sweet message for his pregnant wife.

“I just want to give [Jessica] the most appreciation today,” he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 11. “She has been pregnant every year that we have been together. She absolutely wants to feel normal again, like she can have her body just to herself, but she is also extremely dedicated to growing our family and making the sacrifices to continue to do so.”

He continued: “We love her so much for it, I couldn’t imagine life without her, raising this family without her, God gave me and the kids the perfect wife and mother. We love you @thejessicanickson ❤️.”

Graf and Nickson first sparked a showmance inside the Big Brother 19 house in 2017, where they placed 12th and 11th, respectively. They then tested their relationship around the world on The Amazing Race the following year, ultimately winning the season 30 prize. Graf and the military veteran tied the knot in October 2018 one year before welcoming daughter Maverick in March 2019. Carter and Atlas arrived back-to back in October 2020 and July 2022, respectively.

While Graf and Nickson have their hands full with four kids, they previously teased to Us Weekly that they weren’t done having children.

“I can’t explain how much I love, love having kids. I never expected to love it this much, but it’s almost like a drug. I just love them so much,” Graf exclusively told Us in September 2022, two months after Atlas’ arrival. “I would like to have a fourth [baby] and I might be talked into a fifth, but no more after that.”

She added at the time: “Cody could create a whole football team if I would let him!”