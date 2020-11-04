Sean Spicer and Tom Bergeron

Before the longtime host was replaced by Tyra Banks in 2020, Bergeron made it clear he wasn’t happy with ABC’s decision to cast the former White House press secretary.

“Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return following an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations. I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement,” Bergeron wrote on social media in 2019. “Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction.’”

Spicer, who finished in sixth place, spoke out at the time: “My overall hope is that at the end of this season that Tom looks at this and says, bringing people together of very diverse backgrounds, whether it’s in politics or other areas, and allowing them to show America how we can engage in a really respectful and civil way, is actually a way to help bring the country together as opposed to bring it apart.”