She Has Alarming Tourette’s Attacks

Eilish has always been candid about her Tourette’s Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes a person to have involuntary physical or verbal tics and movements. On camera, she speaks about it often and has one brief “attack” mid-conversation with her marketing team. “It’s been coming on all day,” she explains to her mom, Maggie Baird, who gives her essential oils to help calm her. (They conclude that it must have been fatigue-induced.) After, she matter-of-factly explains that she once bit into a glass because “my brain is like ‘Do it!’”